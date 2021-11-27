Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,937 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Big Lots by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BIG opened at $45.70 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.