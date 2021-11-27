Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 296,476 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Qurate Retail worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 467,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

