Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,327 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $130.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.