Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.67.

SNPS stock opened at $342.16 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $361.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.56 and its 200 day moving average is $297.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,025.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

