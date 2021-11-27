WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 789 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,051. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.38. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

