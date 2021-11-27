WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,546 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 100.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $323.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

