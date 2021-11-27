WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

