WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $586,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $445.60 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

