WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

