WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 440,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

