Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 468.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $796,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $410,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

