Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.
NYSE WU opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
