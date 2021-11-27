Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

