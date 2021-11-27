Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.59. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 461,484 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

