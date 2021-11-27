Widercoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $67,755.10 and $25,868.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.