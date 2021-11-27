Wing Finance Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.