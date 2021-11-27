Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $22.93 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

