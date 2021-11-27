WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CXSE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter worth $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 586.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 237,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 62.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.