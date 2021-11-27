WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CXSE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
