Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$16.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

