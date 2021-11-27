Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

