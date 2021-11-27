Woodcoin Price Down 4.7% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $639,198.22 and $126,534.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,913.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.00 or 0.07510024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00358086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.15 or 0.01025528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00085775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00457681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005710 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

