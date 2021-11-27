WT Wealth Management Acquires 121 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

