WT Wealth Management Acquires 173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $643.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

