WT Wealth Management Acquires 399 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $235,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $61,639,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Square by 5.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Square by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

