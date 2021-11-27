WT Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

