WT Wealth Management Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $60.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

