WT Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.