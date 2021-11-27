Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Xilinx worth $72,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Xilinx by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 888 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Xilinx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,475 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $223.95 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

