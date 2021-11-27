XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $92.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.98.

Shares of XPEV opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XPeng by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

