XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,449 Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000.

GUSH opened at $92.50 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.