YF Link Reaches Market Cap of $34.27 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $665.32 or 0.01225983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and approximately $303,092.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

