Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $95.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.31 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $358.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.78 million to $359.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $423.49 million, with estimates ranging from $419.12 million to $427.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $74.31. 299,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,280. Appian has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after buying an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

