Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EBR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 474,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,154. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

