Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

