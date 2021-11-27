Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.88. 260,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

