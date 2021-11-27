Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.53. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $4.44 on Monday, reaching $109.85. 106,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,087. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

