Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.33 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.66. 784,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

