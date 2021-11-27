Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.11. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 2,308,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $120.23 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

