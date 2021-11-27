Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $826.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.83 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.38. 3,169,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,644. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

