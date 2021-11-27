Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,636. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

