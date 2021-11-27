Zacks: Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

