Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. 67,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

