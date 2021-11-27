Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $16.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.24. 674,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $289.77 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.