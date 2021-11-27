Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.13 million and the lowest is $253.20 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $925.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

