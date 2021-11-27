Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce $162.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.62 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

