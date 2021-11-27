Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,619 shares of company stock worth $293,743. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.