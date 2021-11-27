Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,619 shares of company stock worth $293,743. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

