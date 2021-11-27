Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. 2,375,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

