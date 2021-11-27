Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce sales of $311.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.34 million. Envestnet reported sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 191,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

