Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 387,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,889. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

