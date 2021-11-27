Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 64.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $901.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.