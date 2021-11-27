Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SAP by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in SAP by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. SAP has a one year low of $119.13 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

